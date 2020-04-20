Anushka’s Video Teasing Virat Leaves Everyone in Splits, Kartik’s Comment Steals the Show

Anushka Sharma does know how to keep fans entertained during lockdown. On Friday she took to Instagram to share a hilarious video in which she can be seen teasing her husband Virat Kohli.

In the video, Anushka can be seen imitating a crazy cricket fan asking Virat to hit a boundary. She says, “Aye, Kohli Kohli! Chauka maar na Chauka! Kya kar raha hai,” after which Virat gives an annoying nod.

Captioning the video she wrote, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Soon celebs rushed to the comment section to react to the video. While Kartik Aaryan wrote, “I am that fan,” Arjun Kapoor said, “Depend should have been for a 6 atleast…” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Hahahhahahahahaha brilliant! Both your expressions are so on point.” Sania Mirza and Karan Johar dropped some laughing with tears emojis in the comment section. Have a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping fans occupied as they share videos created during the lockdown period on social media platforms.

