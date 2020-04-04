Aparshakti Khurana on lockdown: Very important to take care of our mental health



Aparshakti Khurana spoke about how he is managing work from home during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana went live from Indian Express’s Facebook page on Friday. During the live session, the Stree actor spoke about how he is managing work from home during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. He also read out the poems he has written during this period.

“My energy comes from an up-tempo attitude. I don’t consider myself talented, I don’t consider myself passionate or hardworking, but, whatever little I have achieved in life is only because of my up-tempo energy. So, during this lockdown I am focusing on maintaining my energy, I am following a routine so when I come back to regular life, once the coronavirus scare is over, I have the same energy and that it reflects in my work pattern,” shared Aparshakti.

About how he is managing work from home during this period, the Dangal said, “I am reading a lot of scripts, I am taking narrations via video calls. I am working out as much as I used to. I am just trying that the lockdown doesn’t mentally harm me, so I am staying away from an overdose of coronavirus news. In such times it is very important to make sure that we take care of our mental health.”

During the live session, the actor also answered questions asked by the viewers. One viewer asked him about his work in Street Dancer 3, and the actor said, “Street Dancer 3 was a special film. I keep getting comedy roles, and this was the first time I was doing something serious in front of the camera. During my theatre days, all my parts were very intense and dark, but since the time I started acting in films, nobody gave me a serious part. I am grateful for the work that I have been able to do and to the audience for showering their love on me and for accepting me. Very few people are fortunate to have their dreams come true and I am someone who is living the dream.”

The actor then spoke about how the world is going to change drastically in the near future. He said, “Our world is going to change very soon. We sometimes try to say that we need to preserve nature for the generations to come. But the change is not too far, forget the next generation, things are going to go haywire during the time when we are alive. There is going to be a huge war on water in the next twenty years, maybe earlier than that. It is going to be very difficult for us, as we have taken mother nature for granted, and I hope we are able to make up for it together.”

