App is in national interest: Abetz

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz is satisfied with the extensive privacy safeguards surrounding the Federal Government’s Coronavirus Contact App and has downloaded it. Last week Senator Abetz said that he would weigh up a number of factors before committing to the app. He said on Monday that the likelihood that the app would contribute to the resumption of normal activities had been a consideration. “Whilst expressing my instinctive reluctance to accept government monitoring devices I’ve been persuaded on balance that the protections are so strong and the monitoring so minimal that the app’s design is a well-constructed, balanced response to the pandemic,” he said. Senator Abetz said that instinctively he was committed to smaller government and limited interference in people’s daily lives. “But given the voluntary nature of the app, the capacity to delete the app at any time, its automatic deletion of data after 21 days and the exceptionally restricted access to its information I am convinced it will be a worthwhile tool to assist our monitoring of the virus and our return to a normal lifestyle. “The conclusion I’ve come to is an ‘on balance’ decision and I believe it to be in all our individual and national interests. “I encourage all Tasmanians to download the app – it is highly protected from a privacy point of view and has the capacity to save lives, jobs and our economy by potentially ushering in an earlier lifting of the current restrictions.” In a survey by The Examiner last week Liberal Senators and members of Parliament other than Senator Abetz said they would download the app while Labor Senators said they wanted more information. Independent Clark member Andrew Wilkie said he would not download the app and Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie said she would not do so unless things got worse.

