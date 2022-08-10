Appen: 93% say ‘responsible AI’ is the foundation of all projects

Appen’s latest annual State of AI and Machine Learning report has some interesting findings about the pursuit of safe and ethical solutions.

“This year’s State of AI report finds that 93 percent of respondents believe responsible AI is the foundation of all AI projects,” said Mark Brayan, CEO at Appen.

“The problem is, many are facing the challenges of trying to build great AI with poor datasets, and it’s creating a significant roadblock to reaching their goals.”

51 percent of the respondents agree that data accuracy is critical to their AI use case. However, 42 percent of technologists report the data sourcing stage of the AI lifecycle as being very challenging.

“The majority of AI efforts are spent managing data for the AI lifecycle, which means it is an incredible undertaking for AI leads to handle alone – and is the area many are struggling with,” said Sujatha Sagiraju, Chief Product Officer at Appen.

“Sourcing high-quality data is critical to the success of AI solutions, and we are seeing organisations emphasis the importance of data accuracy.”

Almost all (95%) of the respondents agree that synthetic data is key to creating inclusive datasets.

Organisations report that their models are having to be regularly retrained. 90 percent of the respondents say they’re having to retrain models more than quarterly.

Finally, business leaders are unsure where their organisation is on AI adoption compared to others in their industry. 49 percent believe they’re ahead of rivals, while an equal 49 percent say they’re even with competitors.

You can find Appen’s full 2022 State of AI and Machine Learning report here (registration required)

(Photo by Jacqueline Day on Unsplash)

