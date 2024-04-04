Appier enhances Zenyum's customer journey, fostering happier smiles across Asia

Cultivating heartfelt interactions for a customized community experience

TAIPEI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its collaboration with Zenyum, a leading Smile Cosmetics brand in Asia. Utilizing the advanced capabilities of BotBonnie’s conversational marketing platform, Appier has transformed Zenyum’s customer engagement on its LINE channel. This strategic collaboration has enhanced Zenyum’s operational efficiency by 15% and significantly boosted online order conversions by 47%.

The Clear Aligners Market Research Report , unveils a dynamic surge in the global clear aligners industry, with projections showing an expansion from USD 4.64 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 13.68 billion by 2032. Mirroring this trend, the Asia Pacific region is set to witness a remarkable growth trajectory, with its market size anticipated to hit USD 5.24 billion by 2030. This represents a robust 23.2% CAGR, underscoring a soaring consumer preference for Invisible Braces and signaling vibrant market evolution opportunities ahead.

Zenyum, a burgeoning Asian consumer brand, is making waves with its tech-enabled, 3D-printed Invisible Braces. Catering to the expansive middle-class market , Zenyum melds advanced technology with tailored oral care to offer dentist-endorsed dental cosmetics and solutions. Accessible and budget-friendly, these innovations empower consumers to embrace confident smiles without the stress of steep prices.

In the post-pandemic landscape, digital communication has emerged as the critical touchpoint for customers in Taiwan and Japan seeking product information and services. Zenyum has embraced this shift, leveraging its official LINE channel to nurture direct consumer engagement. As the brand experiences growth and an expanding customer base, it turns to automated solutions to enhance the customer journey. From initial sales outreach and service consultations to after-sales support and treatment follow-ups, Zenyum aims to deliver timely, personalized interactions through advanced automation, ensuring every customer’s seamless and efficient experience.

In a strategic move, Zenyum teamed up with Appier, a powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific digital marketing sphere, embarking on conversational marketing as a cornerstone of its digital evolution. This collaboration aims to redefine the customer journey, turning every interaction into a step towards a radiant smile. Beyond addressing the immediate marketing hurdles in Taiwan and Japan, this partnership has been instrumental in streamlining Zenyum’s shift to digital, making it effective and engaging for the team and delightful for the customers.

Boosting LINE engagement: How personalized automation and OMO marketing skyrocketed conversion rates by 47%

Zenyum has elevated its marketing strategy by incorporating BotBonnie’s conversational marketing module, leveraging first-party data on its LINE channel for an effective Online-to-Offline (OMO) approach. This strategy, complemented by enticing incentives such as group purchase discounts and free consultations, has notably enhanced user engagement, skyrocketing the conversion rate from online assessments to actual payments by 47%. Further personalizing the customer experience, Zenyum employs BotBonnie’s user tagging and journey automation to deliver customized content directly to existing customers, including appointment reminders and oral health tips. This tailored after-sales service has significantly boosted customer satisfaction, propelling Zenyum’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) above 35 and securing a stellar 4.8-star rating on Google.

By implementing Appier’s BotBonnie chatbot, Zenyum has significantly optimized its sales and marketing workflows. The chatbot delivers tailored information guides, addressing common queries like treatment processes, brace production, status updates, and efficacy questions. This real-time interaction hastens customer understanding of the products and cuts down on communication expenses, ultimately boosting Zenyum’s operational efficiency by an impressive 15%.

Boosting cross-sales by 30%: Gamified interactions unify online & offline user engagement

Zenyum skillfully leverages BotBonnie’s gamification to boost cross-selling, enticing users with lucky draw rewards that prompt deeper engagement with product offerings and spark additional purchases, resulting in a notable 30% uplift in conversion rates. Additionally, Zenyum capitalizes on the Member Get Member (MGM) feature to widen its user base, fostering community expansion and bridging the gap between online and offline interactions.

Senior Manager of Growth and Marketing of Zenyum Taiwan shared insights on the transformative impact of Appier’s solutions: “Before Appier, our social media interactions lacked the clarity needed for swift user conversion and tailored service delivery at various stages. With Appier, we’ve gained the ability to monitor online engagement and craft customized social interactions, leading to a 15% increase in operational efficiency, lower communication costs, and heightened customer satisfaction. Appier’s user-friendly tools have streamlined content creation and gamification, enabling us to provide a cohesive Online-to-Offline (OMO) experience that spans from user acquisition to after-sales support.”

About Zenyum

Founded in 2018 in Singapore, Zenyum swiftly became one of Asia’s leading consumer brands across 8 Asian markets. Starting with Invisible Braces, Zenyum broadened its offerings to a full range of oral care solutions, driven by the mission to “Make Asia Smile More.” For the past few years, its omnichannel approach has allowed it to be wherever its customers are – receiving awards from Shopee, Lazada, Guardian and Watsons for its product excellence and outstanding partnerships. It was also recognized in the LinkedIn annual Top Startup list for three consecutive years. Zenyum utilizes state-of-the-art technology to fuse personal care with tailored services, creating new value through products and experiences that empower more smiles across Asia.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe, and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.

