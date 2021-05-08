Apple AirPods Pro



Price: $249.00 - $197.00

(as of May 08,2021 23:30:58 UTC – Details)







Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

