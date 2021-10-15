Apple announces Oct. 18 event, possibly for a new MacBook Pro

Folks who have been holding out for a new MacBook Pro with a fancy new chip inside it might not have to wait much longer.

That’s because Apple officially confirmed it would hold its second streamed event of the fall at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Oct. 18. With all of its iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch announcements out of the way at its event last month, all the rumors point to at least a new MacBook Pro with the new and improved “M1X” chip powering it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is confident that’s what it’ll be, anyway. A report from Gurman earlier this month suggested Apple would launch the M1X MacBook Pro in October, with the new chip being “more graphics-intense and professional-focused” than the M1 chip that powered the 2020 MacBook Pro. Gurman has also theorized that we could see a new M1X-powered Mac Mini, but that’s less certain.

In years where Apple does two fall events, the second one is generally more Mac-focused, so it’s tough to say if we’ll see anything else on Monday. It’s commonly believed that Apple is working on new AirPods, which were conspicuously absent from the iPhone event despite heavy expectations they would be shown there, but this might not be the venue for those.

Regardless, we hope you weren’t too fatigued from the last run of Apple announcements. There are always more around the corner.

