Apple Explains Main Reason Why ChatGPT, AI Can Make ‘Horrific’ Mistakes

San Francisco-based OpenAI has been in the news lately after Microsoft announced a big investment and said it would be using its ChatGPT AI software to enhance Bing search engine results.

Given the volume of news coverage Bing received, Alphabet said on February 6 that it was allowing the public to test its brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, codenamed Bard. Alphabet shares were sold off as a result of a technology issue that was discovered during an early review of Bard search results and caused investor concern.

However, Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder, and a technology entrepreneur, recently expressed doubt about the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Wozniak acknowledged one aspect that’s lacking in a recent conversation monitored by TechEconomy on CNBC but did not discount the technology’s amazing qualities.

On CNBC, Sorkin asked Wozniak specifically about ChatGPT

“I spent an entire life studying the brain, the computer,” he said. “The computer will never equal the brain. I was very negative at first about any human-made technology being equivalent to nature. So it’ll never be equal.”

“But now, ChatGPT,” he said. “It’s just kind of so impressive.” CNBC posted a video of the interview to its TikTok account

Wozniak further talked about the development of computer intelligence.

“When a machine could beat a human at chess, we said the same sort of things,” Wozniak said. “Oh my gosh, it’s so smart, you know, but it’s just following different methods than a brain follows.

“But you know,” he continued, “We want a humanness that has some emotion and feeling about things.”

Wozniak said he believes AI will become useful for humans.

“As all computer technology, AI is the high end of it, where it follows procedures to learn things,” he said. “If you can scan things a billion times a second, no human could ever come close to memorizing what you can.”

“It’s pretty impressive,” he reiterated. “But the trouble is, it does good things for us, but it can make horrible mistakes by not knowing what humanness is.”





