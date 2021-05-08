Apple iPad Air 2, 64 GB, Space Gray, (Renewed)



Price: $258.90

(as of May 08,2021 08:10:36 UTC – Details)





This iPad Air 2 is Certified Refurbished. It is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. This item will NOT come in its original packaging but will include a certified cable and UL approved power adapter. Headsets, SIM card and manual are NOT included. This iPad Air 2 is only compatible with WiFi. It is NOT enabled for ANY cellular network.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.

Apple iOS 8; 9.7-Inch Retina Display; 2048×1536 Resolution

A8X Chip with 64-bit Architecture; M8 Motion Coprocessor

Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac): 16 GB Capacity: 2GB RAM

8 MP iSight Camera; FaceTime HD Camera – Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life





