Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 64GB, Blue – Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

5G speed. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Ceramic Shield with four times better drop performance. And Night mode on every camera. 5G on iPhone is superfast. So you can download movies on the fly. Stream higher-quality video. Or FaceTime in HD over cellular. With lots less lag.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.





