Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128GB, Graphite – Fully Unlocked (Renewed)



Price: $1,350.00 - $1,250.00

(as of May 09,2021 11:47:00 UTC – Details)







The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.





