Apple iPhone 9 Available For Pre-order on Chinese Ecommerce Website

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 soon and now a third-party retailer in China is accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 9 on Jingdong (JD.com). The third-part store known as JD Sanfang Store listed the iPhone 9 to start shipping between May 1 and May 10, reports GizmoChina.

The landing page, however, does not reveal any detail of the device. The listing does not have an image showing how the device looks. Instead, the listing has a photo of something covered by a piece of cloth. The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 has been tipped to be launched on April 15 and go on sale from April 22.

Apple had initially planned the launch of the iPhone 9 for March 2020. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has obviously affected the launch timeline. The upcoming iPhone is expected to be an affordable iPhone, like the 2016 iPhone SE. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch display with a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. It is likely to be powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chipset coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage variant.