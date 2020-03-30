Apple iPhone 9/SE 2 Could Launch on April 5 Suggest Third Party Retailers

The coronavirus pandemic has swept through the globe, but despite that, tech companies continue to announce new products online. Earlier this month Apple launched new iPad Pro models as well as a refresh for the MacBook Air. However, what was crucially missing from the list was its low-cost iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. While rumours had suggested that Apple would launch its range of new 2020 products, including the newly launch iPad Pro and MacBook Air, on March 31 it seems that the company is going to spread things out. According to a report, the new affordable iPhone is still on the cards and could launch this Sunday, although Apple is said to be running on low inventory.

There is also a leak that adds some spice to mix. A photo of a UAG (Urban Armor Gear) case for the new iPhone was recently spotted, although it doesn’t really say much. Strangely, the label on the case’s packaging doesn’t mention “iPhone 9” nor “iPhone SE 2” instead calls it the “New iPhone 4.7″, 2020”. It also indicates that retailers are already receiving accessories from their manufacturers, which is often the practice before a new Apple product launch. What is more interesting is, however, is the tip that Best Buy employees are instructed not to sell the case until Sunday, April 5. That could imply that the iPhone’s announcement could take place on that day. It could also come via a simple press release, just like the launch two weeks back, since no event has been scheduled that we know of because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, just like the iPhone aficionados, the leak doesn’t answer the biggest question to us – When will the phone be finally launched? We are all confused just the way you are. Well, time has all the answers, perhaps.