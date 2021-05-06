Apple iPhone SE, 64GB, Black – Fully Unlocked (Renewed Premium)



Price: $379.00 - $340.00

(as of May 07,2021 00:34:52 UTC – Details)





Apple iPhone SE, 64GB, Black – Fully Unlocked (Renewed Premium)

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to come with a battery that exceeds 90% of original capacity.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length. Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Includes a brand new, generic charging cable that is certified Mfi (Made for iPhone) and a brand new, generic wall plug that is UL certified for performance and safety. Also includes a SIM tray removal tool but does not come with headphones or a SIM card.

Backed by the same one-year satisfaction guarantee as brand new Apple products.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

