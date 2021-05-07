Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, White – For Verizon (Renewed)



Price: $350.00

(as of May 07,2021 22:00:39 UTC – Details)





This iPhone XR is Certified Refurbished. It is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. It will NOT come in its original packaging but will include a certified cable and UL approved power adapter. Headsets, SIM card and manual are NOT included. This iPhone XR is fully functional with T-Mobile, AT&T and all other GSM networks. It will NOT work on Sprint, Verizon, Boost, Virgin Mobile or any other CDMA network.

Aerospace-grade aluminum bands. A special Apple‑designed alloy is precision‑machined to create structural bands and anodized to complement the color of the back glass.

Wireless charging. The glass back allows iPhone XR to charge easily and wirelessly.

Intelligent A12 Bionic. This is the smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone, with our next-generation Neural Engine

12MP rear camera, ƒ/1.8, wide-angle lens, Portrait mode with Depth Control, 2x faster sensor for Smart HDR across your photos, 4K video up to 60 fps





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

