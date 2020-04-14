Apple just released a tool that shows how well people in your area are staying home. Take a look.

Apple just released a new tool that shows how effectively people are socially distancing across the globe.

The tool gathers location data from Apple Maps users to glean broader trends in people’s movement.

Data can be sorted by country, state, or city, and shows a breakdown of how many people are driving, walking, or using public transit.

A new tool released by Apple shows how many people in a given region are reducing their movements amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The tool, published Tuesday, gathers anonymized data from Apple Maps users to show trends in movement. Google has released a similar tool using Google Maps and Android data, and Facebook has developed a movement tool that it only makes available to health agencies.

Apple’s mobility tracker lets you specific location and see how well people are social distancing. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe have been advised by governments to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The tool is a complement to a new contact tracing technology being pioneered by Apple and Google that will use Bluetooth on people’s smartphones to alert users when they’ve come in contact with someone carrying COVID-19 – however, that technology won’t be available for months.

Here’s a breakdown of how Apple’s new mobility tracking tool works.