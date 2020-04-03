Apple leaks its own iPhone, and more tech news you need to know today

Your good tech news digest, by way of the DGiT Daily newsletter, for Friday, April 3. (Yes, we know it’s not Apple Authority, but you’ll want to know this news.)

Apple leaks its own iPhone SE

Apple’s new 4.7-inch refreshed lower-cost iPhone looks like it might be out any moment as Apple iPhone SE (2020) accessories start hitting the store.

If you don’t want to read about Apple, the one takeaway is: expect 2019’s iPhone 11 internals in an iPhone 7/8 shell, but likely only the 4.7-inch option, not the 5.5-inch option that came with the iPhone 7/8 Plus range.

You can move on now to the links below.

Or, keep reading for weirdness and price conjecture

First, early reports:

A 9to5Mac report broke the news that the new smaller iPhone, until now dubbed iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, will actually still just be called the iPhone SE.

Expect it to be referenced as the 2020 iPhone SE in coverage to try and make it more understandable.

9to5Mac’s report didn’t reveal pricing, but suggested storage options at 64GB/128GB/256GB, and three colours: white, black, and Apple’s charitable red (PRODUCT(RED)).

It’s expected to come with the A13 processor from the current iPhone 11, which is now two generations newer than the iPhone 8’s A11 chip.

Then the leaks:

Apple’s store itself published accessories, and Apple Care, being offered for the iPhone SE, such as a Belkin case (above).

Both were taken down once spotted, but it’s a rare slip from Apple, and akin to Samsung’s string of accidental-or-not reveals ahead of its major devices, particularly the recent Samsung Galaxy S20.

The leaks show the new iPhone SE won’t have Face ID, with Touch ID still the only way to authenticate via fingerprint.

Pricing?:

What we do know is that the iPhone 8 is currently priced at $449, and the original iPhone SE launched at $399. Could we see $399 again?

The current iPhone 11 goes for $699 for 64GB, $749 for 128GB outright, so we could see a similar gap between the (tiny, measly storage) 64GB iPhone SE (~$399?) and the 128GB option (~$449?).

That final price positioning will be interesting.

So, orders today, shipping within a week or two? We’ll find out.

Bonus: Apple also accidentally confirmed the existence (and name) of AirTags, via a new ‘Enable Offline Finding’ option: “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular” (TechCrunch).

