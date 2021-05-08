Amazon Digital Products
Apple MacBook Air MD711LL/B 11.6in Widescreen LED Backlit HD Laptop, Intel Dual-Core i5 up to 2.7GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, HD Camera, USB 3.0, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, Mac OS X (Renewed)
Price: $383.11
(as of May 09,2021 02:11:59 UTC – Details)
11-Inch LED-backlit Display with build in 720p FaceTime HD Camera; 1366×768 Resolution; Intel HD Graphics 5000.
1.4 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) with 3MB shared L3 cache;
4GB of 1600 MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory , 128GB PCIe-based flash storage; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0;
Mac OS X
