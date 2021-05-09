Apple MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A 11.6 Inch Laptop (Intel Core i5 Dual-Core 1.6GHz up to 2.7GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000, Mac OS) (Renewed)



Price: $499.00 - $395.00

(as of May 09,2021 07:16:14 UTC – Details)





REFURBISHED ITEM – 3RD PARTY – GRADE A – Apple MacBook Air (Early 2015) Notebook (NON-TOUCH), Finish: Silver, OS X High Sierra, Intel Core i5-5250U Dual-Core Processor 1.60GHz, Intel HD Graphics 6000 (Integrated), 4GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, 128GB PCIe-based flash storage, NO OPTICAL DRIVE, 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with support for millions of colors (1366 by 768 native), Stereo speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless + Bluetooth 4.0, Full-size backlit keyboard, 720p FaceTime HD camera, Includes: AC Power Adapter & Cord (Non-OEM)

Renewed products look and work like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. All products on Amazon Renewed come with a minimum 90-day supplier-backed warranty.

1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 2.7 GHz) with 3 MB shared L3 cache,

11.6-Inch Widescreen display with 1366 x 768 native resolution, Intel HD Graphics 6000, 4GB LPDDR3, 128GB SSD

Two 3.0 USB ports; Standard 802.11a, b, g, n airport and Bluetooth 4.0 keep you connected; SDXC card slot; 38 W h Li-Poly Battery ; Thunderbolt port

Mac OS X





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

