Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray (Latest Model) Z125000DL



Price: $1,449.97

(as of May 07,2021 18:37:30 UTC – Details)





The latest MacBook Air features twice the performance and double the storage, along with a new Magic Keyboard, a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, and all-day battery life. All in a thin and light, perfectly portable design.

