Apple Music Can Now be Used to Stream Music from All Web Browsers

Apple Music for the web is now accessible for anyone to stream tunes in any browser, now available at music.apple.com. It is good news for Apple Music subscribers on Windows, Linux, or ChromeOS, since these platforms do not currently have a native Apple Music app. The web browser enables subscriber access to libraries and curated playlists without a dedicated app.

In the web version, one will find features similar to those in the Mac version of the Music app, like “For You,” “Browse” and “Radio” sections, as well as playlists and recommendations. However, the live lyrics feature seems to be missing at the moment on the Web player, reports Engadget.

Meanwhile, Apple Music will be one of the streaming services hosting ‘One World: Together at Home,’ a concert organized to raise awareness and celebrate the healthcare workers. The will see artists like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga.

The event (Sunday, April 19 at 5.30 am IST) will also see stars like David Beckham, Kerry Washington and Idris Elba. Viewers can stream the concert live on the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, listen to the audio on Beats 1, and also Shazam.