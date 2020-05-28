Jimmys Post

Apple Music to launch its 1st radio show in Africa | CBC News

Apple Music to launch its 1st radio show in Africa | CBC News

Apple Music is launching its first radio show in Africa.

The streaming platform announced Thursday that Africa Now Radio with Cuppy will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more.

Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. ET.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy in a statement.

African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years.

Acts like Drake and Beyoncé have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi — all with roots in Nigeria — continue to gain attention and have become household names.

Apple Music’s announcement comes the same week Universal Music Group said it was launching Def Jam Africa, a new division of the label focused on representing hip-hop, Afrobeat and trap talent in Africa. The label said it will be based in Johannesburg and Lagos, but plans to sign talent from all over the continent.

Source link

admin

Related News

Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson says lockdown can be eased

Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson says lockdown can be eased

Boris Johnson tonight declared that up to six people can meet outdoors and even gave the green light for barbecues after the the government’s five coronavirus

Coronavirus: Britain announces more deaths and reveals 7% of population has had virus

Coronavirus: Britain announces more deaths and reveals 7% of population has had virus

Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific officer, today said the R number of the coronavirus is now between 0.7 and 0.9, down from 0.7 to

Coronavirus UK: Government’s contact tracing site crashes

Coronavirus UK: Government’s contact tracing site crashes

An ex-shop worker now paid £10-an-hour as an NHS coronavirus ‘track and tracer’ claimed she had nothing to do today, in a chaotic start to

Opening schools next week is ‘NOT safe’: ‘Independent SAGE’ warns

Opening schools next week is ‘NOT safe’: ‘Independent SAGE’ warns

It’s ‘not safe’ to reopen all schools next week and could lead to a surge in coronavirus cases, experts have today warned.  A panel of

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *