Apple offers 90-day free trials for Final Cut Pro X and Log Pro X amid COVID-19

Apple Inc is offering a 90-day free trial for its apps Final Cut Pro X and Log Pro X meant for creative professionals as people across the globe face shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials,” the software giant said in an official statement.

Final Cut Pro X, Apple’s video editing software for macOS previously had a 30-day free trial. The initiative is a first for Logic Pro X, Apple’s professional studio recording app for macOS.

The 90-day trial is available now for Final Cut Pro X. The free trial for Logic Pro X will arrive “in the coming days,” Apple said.

Apple users currently working with a previous version of the Final Cut Pro trial can also avail the current version for free for an additional 90 days.

Final Cut Pro X has a few minimum device requirements. It requires a Mac with macOS 10.14.6 or later. It will require 4GB of RAM, however, Apple recommends using 8GB RAM devices for 4k video editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing. It will also require metal-capable graphics card, 1GB of VRAM and 3.8GB of available disk space.

Apple hasn’t specified when the offer for 90-day trials will end. However, it said that both software will revert to 30-day free trials once the initiative expires, the Verge reported.

Professionals can sign up for the trial by filling a form on Apple’s website.

Final Cut Pro X is priced at ₹24,900 in India, while Logic Pro X is priced at ₹15,500.