Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes

Apple has released new versions of the iOS and iPadOS operating systems for the iPhone and iPad line-up. This is part of the larger rollout which also saw the release of iOS 12.4.6 for older iPhones and iPads, tvOS 13.4 for Apple TV, watchOS 6.2 for the Apple Watch and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 for Mac computing devices. The updates for the iPhone and the iPad specifically have been in developer and beta tests for more than a month now. The headline changes for iOS 13.4 and the iPadOS 13.4 include the iCloud Drive Folder sharing option, trackpad support for the iPad line-up when you connect the new Magic keyboard or any trackpad accessory, as well as universal purchases between iOS and macOS that will allow developers to sell both set of apps as a single purchase. The iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 are now available for download.

The advantage of the iCloud Drive Folder sharing is that you can now share entire folders with others and they will be able to see any changes in contents of the folder and the files within it as they change. Cloud storage apps such as Dropbox already offer this. The Universal app purchases will allow developers to sell iOS and macOS versions of their app as a single purchase—buy an app on the iPhone, for instance, and you will be able to download it on your iMac or MacBook as well for no extra cost. That’s not all. The toolbar in the Mail app now includes Delete, Move, Reply, and Compose options. There are nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face.

Apple iOS 13.4 release notes

Mouse and Trackpad Support

• All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

• Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

• Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

• Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

• Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Files

• iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

• Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

• Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Memoji

• Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

Mail

• Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

• Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

• Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

• Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

• List view for See All Games

Augmented Reality

• AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

• Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

• Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

• Predictive typing support for Arabic

• Swiss German keyboard layout supported on iPad Pro 12.9-inch

• On-screen keyboard layout for iPad Pro 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

• Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

• Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

• Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

• Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

• Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

• Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

• Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

• Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

• Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if Dark Mode is active

• Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

• Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

• Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

• Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

• Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

• Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

• Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

• Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols