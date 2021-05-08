Apple Smart Battery Case with Wireless Charging (for iPhone 11 Pro Max) – Black



Price: $129.99

(as of May 08,2021 20:27:40 UTC – Details)







When fully charged, the Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life.

Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time, internet use, and even longer audio and video playback.

With the Smart Battery Case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left.

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

