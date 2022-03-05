Apple teases mysterious event, promising ‘peek performance’ on March 8

Apple teased its next big event on Wednesday and finally announced the day it’ll take place: March 8. For the calendar-challenged, that’s next Tuesday.

The announcement was understated, with precious few hints as to what’s coming.

“Peek performance,” it read, with what we can only assume is a purposeful misuse of “peek” … “Please join us for a special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park.”

The only image in the announcement was a wavy, stylized Apple logo with neon blues, purples, and reds. This could, of course, be a hint at what colors might become available for new devices.

It’s never 100-percent known what will be announced at the Apple events, but Mashable’s Stan Schroeder took a look at what we might see. He reported that Apple will most likely announce a new version of its most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE. Schroeder also wrote that rumors suggest the company could announce a new iPad Air, a new Mac, and/or new software — one or all of them.

There isn’t much definite about the event, but at least now we can be sure it’ll take place on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET.