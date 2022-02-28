Apple TV+ ‘Pachinko’ trailer stunningly brings Min Jin Lee’s novel to the screen

Min Jin Lee’s celebrated 2017 novel Pachinko has been made into a TV show, and judging by the absolutely stunning trailer, we’re in for an epic family saga across decades.

Like the novel, the eight-episode series follows a Korean family who immigrates to Japan, and their experiences over four generations from roughly 1910 to the late ’80s. Pachinko is helmed by showrunner Soo Hugh, known for AMC’s The Terror, with After Yang‘s Kogonada and Justin Chon directing four episodes each.

Oscar-winning Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn stars as protagonist Sunja alongside Lee Minho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, and a full cast playing the family members across the years. The series will be presented in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.

“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me,” said Soo Hugh in a press statement. “Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history.”

Pachinko will debut on March 25 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, then will air weekly until the finale on Apr. 29.

