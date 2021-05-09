Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38MM) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – (Renewed)



Stay connected in style with the GPS-Only Apple Watch Series 3, which was designed for users looking for the next generation of connectivity, Apple’s Watch moves your iPhone’s apps and functions to your wrist, so you can do more while leaving your phone in your pocket. Apple Watch connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth 4.2 and displays notifications, apps, and more on its 1.5″ display. Apple Watch displays alerts from your iPhone so you can respond or dismiss them at will. Its Taptic engine gives you a gentle tap on your wrist or an audio cue when notifications come in. It can also connect directly to the Internet thanks to 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi. The internal battery lasts for up to 18 hours of normal use and is recharged with an included inductive magnetic charger.

Low and high heart rate notifications. Emergency SOS. New Breathe watch faces. Automatic workout detection. New yoga and hiking workouts. Advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. New head-to-head competitions. Activity sharing with friends. Personalized coaching. Monthly challenges and achievement awards. You can use Walkie-Talkie, make phone calls, and send messages. Listen to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. And use Siri in all-new ways. Apple Watch Series 3 lets you do it all right from your wrist.

LARGE RETINA OLED DISPLAY: The Series 3 sports a bright OLED Retina display, giving you a bright screen you can view at a glance, even in bright sunlight. A variety of watch faces are available for the watch, including faces that provide essential information for specific activities.

LOADED WITH FEATURES: When paired with your iPhone, you can make calls and send texts from your wrist, navigate with Maps, buy items with Apple Pay, and use your voice to activate Siri. Made to last in almost any kind of weather, the Apple Watch Series 3 is water-resistant up to 164′.

WORKOUTS THAT DON’T QUIT: Cycling, yoga, swimming, high-intensity interval training…the list goes on. You name it, Apple Watch Series 3 measures it. Set workout-specific goals, see full summaries when you’re done, and track how you’re trending over time in the Activity app on your iPhone.

GET LOST IN YOUR MUSIC: With Apple Music on your wrist, you’ve got 60 million tracks of musical motivation to take you places. You can also catch up on the latest podcasts or listen to an audiobook if that’s your thing. Stream everything you need right from your watch, even without your phone.





