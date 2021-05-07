fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 7, 2021

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38MM) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band (Renewed)


Price: $209.99
(as of May 07,2021 14:52:19 UTC – Details)



Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + Cellular Silver aluminum case with White Sport band (renewed)

Water-resistant to 164 feet (50 meters), heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, barometric altimeter
Gps + Cellular: Apple watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later. Apple watch and iPhone service provider must be the same
Water resistant to 50M

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now