Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40MM) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band (Renewed)



Price: $221.50

(as of May 08,2021 04:06:24 UTC – Details)





This Apple Watch 40mm Series 4 is in new-other condition. It is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks. This item will NOT come in its original packaging but will include a certified cable and power adapter. Manual is not included! Apple Watches are compatible with iPhone models 6 and up.

PACKAGE CONTENTS:

Apple Watch 40mm Series 4

Charging Cable

Square Wall Socket Charging Adapter

*Please Note*

Item comes packaged in an Aftermarket Box.

User Manual & Headsets are NOT included!

GPS + Cellular. S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker , 50% louder speaker

Digital Crown with haptic feedback. Electrical and optical heart sensors.

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection. Swimproof. watchOS 5





