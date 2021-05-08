Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40MM) – Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band (Renewed)



Fundamentally redesigned and re-engineered. The largest Apple Watch display yet. Built-in electrical heart sensor. New Digital Crown with haptic feedback. Low and high heart rate notifications. Fall detection and Emergency SOS. New Breathe watch faces. Automatic workout detection. New yoga and hiking workouts. Advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. New head-to-head competitions. Activity sharing with friends. Personalized coaching. Monthly challenges and achievement awards. Stream Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. And use Siri in all-new ways – even while you’re away from your phone. With Apple Watch Series 5, you can do it all with just your watch!

GPS + Cellular

Over 30% larger display

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

watchOS 6

Always-On Retina display

