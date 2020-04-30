Apple Will Soon Let You to Unlock Your iPhone While Wearing a Face Mask

A recently released beta version of iOS 13 allows users who have Face ID enabled to unlock their iPhone more quickly without having to take off their mask or change their security settings.

On Wednesday, Apple released the latest version of iOS 13 — iOS 13.5 beta 3 — to developers, revealing that iPhone owners will soon be able to unlock their Face ID-enabled device without having to remove their protective face masks. Instead of the device continuously attempting to unlock the phone biometrically, the phone will automatically prompt a user to instead manually input a passcode.

The change is expected to receive a warm welcome from those with an iPhone sans home button who are out and about in a facemask protecting themselves from COVID-19 — especially when performing activities like making mobile payments at stores. There’s no need to go into the device’s settings to change the owner authentication method from biometric to the less secure password option.

In addition to this update, iOS 13.5 beta 3 gives users the option to disable how FaceTime would enlarge the image of the person speaking, a feature that was less than ideal for large groups of people. As these updates are still in beta, they’re not expected to be available to the public for at least a few weeks.