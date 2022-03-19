Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for $100 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $100: Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for only $449 as of March 16. That’s 18% off their suggested retail price of $549.

We’ve stumbled upon so many good Apple deals in the wake of the company’s “Peek Performance” keynote event last week, it’s about time the AirPods Max got in on the action, too.

As of March 16, you could grab a pair of Tim Cook’s premium headphones on sale from Amazon in any color for only $449. That shaves $100 off their $549 MSRP, which works out to an 18% savings. (Note: If they sell out on Amazon, try Walmart, Best Buy, or Target — all three had select colors listed for the same sale price at the time of writing.)

SEE ALSO: Everything announced at the Apple 2022 ‘Peek Performance’ event



This isn’t the AirPods Max’s lowest price of all time, FYI (we saw them dip down to $429.98 last November), but it is the cheapest they’ve been so far in 2022. Overall, not the worst time to buy some.

As you may recall, the AirPods Max made their debut in late 2020 as Apple’s first pair of non-Beats-branded headphones, promising exceptional sound quality in a “stunning over-ear design.” They nailed the first part with the help of some top-tier noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and spatial audio, though former Mashable tech reporter Brenda Stolyar found that they can be uncomfortable for people with small heads as well as glasses wearers. (Click here to read her full review.)

Keep the receipt just in case, but if these bad boys fit you well, you’re in for a truly stellar listening experience.

Credit: Apple

