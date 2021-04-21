Apple’s AirTag Bluetooth trackers are real and they’re coming soon

For a second there, it felt like AirTags were never going to happen. But Apple has officially unveiled the $29 Bluetooth trackers at its 2021 spring event.

As with other Bluetooth trackers, like Chipolo and Tile, there’s not much to Apple AirTags. The small, stainless-steel disc attaches to any accessory you don’t want to lose, like your wallet, keys, pet, camera, earbuds, among other things. It also has a built-in speaker that plays sounds whenever you’re looking for it. A single AirTag costs $29, while a 4-pack is $99.

Okay, I actually like these.

As with AirPods, the AirTags automatically know when your iPhone is nearby — as soon as you unbox the AirTags, you’ll receive a pop-up notification to pair them. You can also customize the name of each tag, depending on what object you’re attaching it to.

Each AirTag has Apple’s U1 chip built-in that connects to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Using the Find My app, you can track your AirTagged accessories via the Items tab. That way, you can locate the missing items on a map.

Pairing the AirTags to your iPhone is simple.

If the AirTag is within Bluetooth range, you can then use the app or even Siri to trigger a sound to help locate the AirTag. Those with an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 can also take advantage of the the “Precision Finding” feature. This leverages Apple’s ARKit by using visual overlays on your iPhone and sound to guide you towards the AirTag.

If it’s out of range, you can use the “Lost Mode” feature instead. This sends out an alert to the AirTag so any iPhone owners nearby can detect it and notify you. If someone does find it, all they need to do is tap on the AirTag using NFC and they’ll then be directed to a site that includes your contact information (if you choose to disclose it).

Accessories you attach AirTags to appear in the Items tab on the Find My app. Precision tracking should make it easier to find lost items nearby.

Air Tags also come with a few safety features built-in, too, like unwanted tag detection and audible alerts from unknown tags.

Apple AirTags will be available online and in stores on April 30, with pre-orders beginning this Friday.