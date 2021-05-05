Apple’s all-new iPad Pro is already on sale at Walmart — save $50 on your preorder

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $50: As of May 4, the 128GB and 256GB configurations of the all-new 11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 2021) are on sale for $50 off at Walmart — pre-order one for just $749 or $849, respectively.

That was fast.

Announced during Apple’s Spring Unloaded event on April 20 (along with Air Tags, a purple iPhone 12, a better Apple TV remote, and some colorful new Macs), the all-new 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale at Walmart.

As of May 4, you’ll save $50 on your preorder when you reserve the WiFi-only version (sans cellular connectivity) with either 128GB or 256GB of storage space — that brings your final price down to just $749 or $849, respectively.

(For those of you keeping track at home, this is an exact match of Apple’s iPad Pro Education Pricing, which is normally limited to college students, their parents, and teaching faculty and staff.)

Both pretty and pretty powerful, this bad boy packs Apple’s in-house M1 chip and an 8-core CPU that’s supposedly 50 percent faster than the A12Z Bionic chip included in last year’s iPad Pro, or so Apple claims. On its surface, you’ll find a Liquid Retina display that supports Apple’s True Tone and ProMotion technologies along with HDR and Dolby Vision. (This is probably the biggest thing that sets it apart from the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro — also revealed at the 4/20 event — which features a vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology.)

Apple’s also thrown in a Thunderbolt port that lets you connect the iPad Pro to external displays, along with 5G connectivity, support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, and a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide (120-degree) TrueDepth camera with a new M1-powered feature called “Center Stage”; it’ll keep you perfectly centered in the frame during FaceTime calls even when you’re moving around.

Hit the blue button below to snag a discounted preorder from Walmart, and your new iPad Pro will ship as soon as May 24.

