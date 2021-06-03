Apple’s iPhone 13 may come with a significantly bigger battery

In its last iteration, Apple’s iPhone didn’t get any improvements in terms of battery size, or – more importantly – battery life. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 3,046mAh battery with an advertised 18 hours of battery life, while the iPhone 12 Pro has a smaller, 2,815mAh battery with an advertised 17 hours of battery life.

But this may change with the upcoming iPhone 13. Leaker L0vetodream posted the battery capacity figures for the iPhone 13 models, and they look…well, better than they are on the iPhone 12 models.

Namely, the iPhone 13 mini will have a 2,406mAh battery, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4,352mAh battery.

For comparison, the iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227mAh battery, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro both have a 2,815mAh battery, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh battery.

The new figures, if accurate, are a significant increase, especially in the case of the largest device, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, they don’t necessarily translate into more battery life, especially if the iPhone 13 gets a higher-refresh and always-on display, as rumored.

Other rumored iPhone 13 features include a 1TB storage option, wider global support for mmWave 5G, and a smaller notch.