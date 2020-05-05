Apple’s MacBook Pro 13-inch now comes with ‘magic keyboard’, more storage

Apple’s MacBook Pro 13-inch now come with an improved ‘magic keyboard’ and more storage space.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) features a scissor style keyboard seen earlier in the MacBook Pro 16 launched in November 2019, and the MacBook Air(2020) launched in March.

Features of the new MacBook Pro 13-inch

This year the Macbook’s 13-inch featured quad-core 10th Gen Intel processors along with Iris plus graphics . The device also has retina level displays along with the P3 colour gamut support.

The MacBook Pro 13(2020) also features a minimum storage of 256 GB as compared to the 128 GB storage starting option of the previous years.

Besides the usual specifications, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) has upto 16 GB RAM with an option to upgrade to 32 GB. It also has the ‘Touch Bar’, which was started off in 2016 along with the Integrated fingerprint sensor and the T2 security chip for secure boot and video encoding.

Butterfly-style vs the ‘magic’ keyboard

Many people had awaited this updated in the MacBook range, especially after Apple had launched the 16-inch device while phasing out the 15-inch range. It also introduced the scissor-style keys, which enhanced the user’s typing experience as compared to the butterfly style keyboards that had featured in the previous year’s variants.

Since its introduction in 2016, the butterfly-style keys had been plagued with keyboard failure issues due to small objects like dirt (that was often stuck between keycaps). This issue, had prompted Apple to re-design the butterfly keypad every year, despite adding a protective membrane below the butterfly style keys. The company even offered free replacement options for the keyboards over the last few years.

The Magic keyboard style keys seemed to be a logical move, especially after both the MacBook Pro 16-inches and the MacBook Air(2020) featured the new scissor-style magic keys.

Prices

The prices for the Macbook Pro 13-inch start at $1299, with an option upgrade the memory and storage. The device will be available in the United States (US) market later this week.

The prices in India start at Rs 1,22,990 for the 8th gen i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage option with the highest ‘specced’ variant featuring the 10th gen i5 processor, 16 GB RAM along with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 1, 94,900. However, the dates of its availability in India are unknown.

It is also rumored that Apple might launch a 14-inch Macbook Pro while phasing out the 13-inch model as they did with the introduction of the 16-inch range, after updating the 15-inch range and then phasing it out.

In April 2020, Apple launched the Apple iPhone SE (2020) for US $399 or Rs 42,000 in the Indian Markets as a follow-up to the original iPhone SE that launched in 2016. This features the A13 Bionic chipset last seen in the iPhone 11.

In March, Apple had release the 2020 refresh to the MacBook Air range, priced at 999$.