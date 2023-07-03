Apple’s Market Capitalization Surpasses $3tr Again – TechEconomy







Apple’s market capitalization exceeded $3 trillion once again on Friday, surpassing the previous breach in January 2022.

Being the sole publicly listed U.S. company to achieve this milestone, the driving factors behind the surge remain unclear.

In a recent announcement, the tech giant introduced Apple VisionPro, a new product that enhances its capabilities in virtual reality and content exploration.

Apple’s shares have experienced a 48% increase in value this year, reaching $193 per share by 2 p.m. ET on Friday. Analysts at Jefferies predict the potential for shares to rise as high as $219 per share within this year.

For its fiscal second quarter ending on April 1, Apple disclosed a revenue of $94.8 billion, reflecting a 3% decline compared to the previous year. Net sales for the same period amounted to $94.8 billion, down from $97.2 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The recent launch of Apple VisionPro, an immersive spatial computer seamlessly blending digital and physical realms, was announced earlier this month. The starting retail price for the headset is set at $3,499.







