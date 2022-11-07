Apple’s Market Value now Higher than Alphabet, Amazon and Meta combined

Apple’s market value reached $2.307 trillion on November 3, making it more valuable than Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and Meta combined, which stood at $2.306 trillion.

Apple’s stock has outperformed those of its three tech peers over both the past month and the course of 2022.

Shares of Apple are up 4.9% in the past month, while shares of Alphabet are down 9.1%, shares of Amazon are off 18.5% and shares of Meta are down 33.3%. Apple’s stock has lost 18.3% year to far, compared to Alphabet’s loss of 40.5%, Amazon’s loss of 44.7%, and Meta’s loss of 73.1%.