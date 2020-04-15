Apple’s Newest iPhone Only Costs S$649

In a move that pretty much no one saw coming, Apple have quietly unveiled a new version of the iPhone SE.

We haven’t heard that name since the original SE made a single appearance four years ago, and if you’re thinking “this new phone looks an awful lot like the iPhone 8,” well…that’s because it pretty much is.

The 4.7-inch LCD screen, bezelled design and home button (hello, Touch ID) are all derived from Apple’s 2017 release, and what they’ve basically done here is give the phone’s successor a clever renaming. Because who’d want to buy an iPhone 9 when there’s already an iPhone 11?.

While the iPhone SE looks like the iPhone 8, however, its performance is anything but.

The phone is now equipped with an A13 Bionic processor — the same chip that’s used in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. This theoretically means that the SE will run as efficiently as its flagship counterparts, and should have no problems handling any tasks you throw at it.

Image Credit: Apple

Photography-wise, the SE 2020 comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and while that doesn’t seem too impressive it’ll make a lot more sense once you see its price tag — the phone starts at S$649 for the 64GB version, while the 128GB and 25GB versions come in at $719 and $889 respectively.

Considering that the 64GB version is almost half the price of the iPhone 11 (S$1,149), this is a very attractive option for those who want the iPhone experience without breaking the bank.

The iPhone SE will be available on the 24th of April, with pre-orders starting tomorrow (17th April) at Apple’s website from 8pm onwards. With this release Apple now has a strong contender at every price point, which should help boost its sales in these trying times.

Feature Image Credit: Apple