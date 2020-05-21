Apple’s Newest Update Lets You Unlock Your Phone Easily When Wearing A Mask

As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop and wearing face masks becomes the new normal, the iPhone’s Face ID feature has become less effective on account of half your face being covered by a piece of fabric.

This means that whenever you’re outside, you’d have to wait a few awkward seconds before your iPhone X/XR/XS/11 brings up the passcode menu and allows you to unlock it.

Thankfully, the folks at Apple have identified this problem and provided a workaround in their latest iOS 13.5 software update that was announced today.

With this update, swiping up on your lock screen now brings up the passcode menu immediately, allowing you to unlock your phone faster and avoid looking like a fool in public.

GIF Credit: Vulcan Post

This feature also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Pay and any other apps that support signing in with Face ID.

The previous method wasn’t that big of an inconvenience (there are certainly bigger things to worry about at this point in time), but one that adds up considering that we’ll probably be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future.

The iOS 13.5 update is available right now, and you can head over to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone to install it.

The update also includes several other improvements that you can see for yourself here, but this is definitely the most significant of the bunch.

Feature Image Credit: Vulcan Post