Apple’s Vision Pro Doesn’t Bring Fresh Ideas, says Mark Zuckerberg – TechEconomy

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his dissatisfaction with Apple’s recently announced Apple Vision Pro, stating that it does not align with his vision for the future of computing.

Before the unveiling of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, Meta strategically teased the Meta Quest 3 to divert attention away from Apple’s upcoming announcement.

During a meeting with employees, Zuckerberg reportedly stated that Apple’s offering did not bring anything new to the table that Meta hadn’t already explored. He emphasized the differences in values and vision between the two companies.

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg referred to the Vision Pro as a device that showcased “a person sitting on the couch by themselves,” implying that it did not align with his desired future of computing.

Zuckerberg maintained that Meta’s Quest headset is designed to facilitate new forms of interaction and physical activity, positioning it as a superior option for the future of computing.

However, he previously expressed concerns about Apple’s dominance in the virtual reality space due to its closed ecosystem, suggesting that it could negatively impact Meta both financially and in the marketplace.

Apple’s Vision Pro, which was announced on Monday, marks the company’s official entry into the augmented reality/virtual reality market. Priced at $3,499 and set to launch in 2024, the headset represents Apple’s ambitions in this space.

Despite Zuckerberg's criticisms, Apple's entry into the market is expected to intensify competition and further drive innovation in the AR/VR industry.







