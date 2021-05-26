Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote will kick off June 7

In March, Apple announced this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference would be held on June 7. Now, official invites have been sent out to media (Mashable included) confirming the keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PDT that day via livestream from Apple Park.

The invitations have officially arrived Image: screenshot / mashable

As for announcements, we do know Apple will unveil the newest versions of its operating systems including iOS, MacOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. It’s possible Apple might also reveal more details on the accessibility features announced last week and when we can expect to see the new capabilities reach devices.

Whether or not Apple plans on announcing any hardware, however, remains unclear. Seeing as how the company just announced a slew of products at its April event — including the 24-inch iMac, AirTags, iPad Pro, and more — it wouldn’t come as a shock if the keynote focused strictly on software.

