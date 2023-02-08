Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS) Announces Dr. Tao Sun as Testifying Survey Expert

Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), a leading-edge market research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Dr. Tao Sun has joined the firm’s expanding network of testifying survey experts. AMS will support Dr. Sun as he provides survey evidence and expert testimony on matters related to trademark and trade dress infringement, false and deceptive advertising, and class action litigation.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), a leading-edge market research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Dr. Tao Sun has joined the firm’s expanding network of testifying survey experts. AMS will support Dr. Sun as he provides survey evidence and expert testimony on matters related to trademark and trade dress infringement, false and deceptive advertising, and class action litigation.

With over 20 years of teaching and research experience, Dr. Sun has designed and conducted various surveys and experiments related to consumer behavior, advertising effectiveness, and mass media effects. His research findings have been published in outlets such as the Journal of Consumer Behavior, Journal of Advertising Research, Psychology & Marketing, among others. Dr. Sun has taught at the University of Vermont, where he was an associate professor of communication, and at Emerson College. His courses centered on topics including advertising effects, consumer behavior, applied research methods, and communication law. More recently, as a manager in the Litigation Support Practice at AMS, Dr. Sun has assisted other testifying experts in all aspects of litigation research, including survey and sample design, data analysis, and expert report preparation.

“We are extremely excited to have Dr. Sun join the AMS network of testifying survey experts,” said Jason Och, Principal at AMS and leader of the firm’s Litigation Support practice. “Our litigation clients will benefit from his academic rigor and expertise in understanding consumer behavior, advertising effectiveness, and the impact of mass media.”

Dr. Sun is a member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the International Trademark Association (INTA). He holds a B.A. in English from Dalian University of Foreign Languages (China), a B.A. in journalism from the China School of Journalism, an M.A. in media studies from Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

AMS collaborates with a network of talented litigation survey research experts who have expertise in areas such as consumer behavior, social psychology, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, economics, content analysis and other related areas. Experts design and conduct surveys to analyze consumer perceptions and behavior in litigation—including trademark and trade-dress infringement, deceptive advertising, class actions, patent infringement and damage calculations—and testify in both deposition and at trial.

For additional information on AMS Litigation Support services, please send inquiries to litigation@ams-inc.com

ABOUT APPLIED MARKETING SCIENCE

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) provides market research and consulting to improve product and service innovation and deliver expert witness testimony in business litigation. Established in 1989 with roots in the MIT Sloan School of Management, AMS offers an array of services to meet client needs and specializes in developing customized solutions for each situation. For more information, please visit http://www.ams-inc.com.

