Appy Pie Design Announces its New AI Text to Image Generator

HAMPTON, Va., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie Design , the no-code online graphic design software that allows anybody to create stunning graphics, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking new feature – AI Text to Image Generator.

This new feature leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize the way designers, marketers, and content creators approach visual content. With the AI Text to Image Generator , users can quickly and easily create stunning, high-quality images from simple text input, saving time, and increasing productivity.

With Appy Pie Design’s AI Text to Image Generator users can create eye-catching images for social media, blogs, and other marketing channels with just a few clicks.

“Appy Pie Design is very excited to bring this disruptive technology to market. We believe that the AI Text to Image Generator will be an indispensable tool for marketers and transform the way businesses create and share visual content. With its ease of use and powerful AI capabilities, it’s a game-changer for anyone looking for compelling visual content,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. He further added, “It’s an exciting time for Appy Pie Design as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that help our customers succeed in the digital age.”

The AI Text to Image Generator includes a range of features to make image creation a breeze. Users can customize the font, color, and size of their text, and choose from a variety of image styles and themes to match their brand or message. And with its AI-powered technology, generating high-quality images is a matter of seconds and they look as if they’re created by a professional designer.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie’s App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/design

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appy-pie-design-announces-its-new-ai-text-to-image-generator-301769635.html

SOURCE Appy Pie