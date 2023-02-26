Appy Pie Introduces Artificial Intelligence to App Making with its new AI App Generator

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie App Builder , the leading mobile app builder platform, has now introduced artificial intelligence (AI) to the app-making process with its new AI App Generator. The AI-powered app development platform will allow users to build and launch apps much faster than other methods. With Appy Pie’s AI App Generator , users need only enter a text describing the type of app they require and their preferences, which the platform will convert into a fully functional mobile application. This text-to-app conversion is achieved by Appy Pie’s proprietary NLP and ML technology, which can be especially useful for small and medium-sized businesses looking to accelerate their app development process for better GTM.

Appy Pie’s AI App Generator, the latest addition to Appy Pie’s no-code platform, allows users and businesses to save time, money, and resources by generating apps in minutes without needing any coding or technical expertise. This eliminates the need to hire developers or set up an IT department which might be helpful for enterprises and individuals on a tight budget. The first-of-a-kind AI App Generator from Appy Pie can create multifunctional apps highly tailored to the needs and requirements of its users.

“We are excited to be launching the AI App Generator. It’s a revolutionary tool that will break barriers to make mobile application development much more accessible and convenient for everyone,” says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. “We’re taking the dream of no-code app making a step further with Appy Pie AI App Generator. All a user needs to do is describe their app preferences, and our intuitive AI will take care of the rest. Building an app has never been easier or more affordable.” he adds.

Users can further customize their apps on Appy Pie’s AI App Generator by editing various design elements, including colors, icons, themes, layouts, etc., and other features. Moreover, they can publish their apps directly to all popular app stores, including App Store and Play Store. Appy Pie provides extensive support and guidance to all users for the submission process to facilitate a seamless app launch.

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie’s App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

