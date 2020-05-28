April was the deadliest month on record in England and Wales: Figures show 88,000 people died

April was the deadliest month on record in England and Wales, according to shocking official statistics released today that lay bare the true toll of the coronavirus crisis.

Data shows 88,153 people died last month across the two countries – more than double the amount recorded last April (44,123) or before the outbreak spiralled out of control in February 2020 (43,653). The figure, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows the arrival of Covid-19 on British shores led to people dying at twice the rate they would in a normal month.

In London this effect was even worse, with startling figures showing the number of people who died in April was triple what it was in the same month last year.

Counting people who had coronavirus listed as their official cause of death, the number of fatalities nationwide in April was 27,764. But experts say the true death toll of the infection is considerably higher because many patients will have been undiagnosed or their cause of death inaccurately recorded.

‘Excess deaths’ have also emerged as an issue, with the pandemic leading to people dying of causes other than the virus because they couldn’t get the same medical care they would have otherwise had access to.

The statistics come as a grim analysis by the Financial Times claims Britain has suffered the highest excess death rate of any comparable country during the coronavirus pandemic.

It showed the 59,537 excess deaths counted since the outbreak began amounted to 891 deaths per million people. This was higher than any other country in Western Europe or the US, with Italy at just below 800 per million.

The ONS statistics published today show the number of people who have died of any cause, month by month.

In January this year, 56,706 people died in England and Wales, which was high but not unheard of for winter. That was followed by 46,653 in February and 49,723 in March.

April, however, brought a huge spike to 88,153 – 0.15 per cent of the entire population.

The first death from coronavirus in an NHS England hospital happened on March 2 and there were 3,857 during that month. There were 17,774 in April.

WHAT HAVE BEEN THE DEADLIEST MONTHS ON RECORD? April 2020 was the month in which England and Wales recorded more people’s deaths, of any cause, than at any other point since current records began in 2006. It is the only month featuring in the worst 10 that has not been in the depths of winter – eight of the 10 were in January and one was in December. These are the 10 months which had the highest death tolls: April 2020: 88,153 people died January 2018: 64,154 January 2015: 60,891 January 2017: 57,368 January 2016: 56,706 January 2009: 55,045 January 2019: 53,910 December 2008: 53,594 January 2013: 52,898 January 2008: 52,057

Regionally the biggest increase in deaths between April last year and April this year happened in London, where it rose 197 per cent from 4,102 to 12,175.

It also more than doubled in the West Midlands, which is centred around Birmingham, from 4,527 to 9,932 (119 per cent).

And in the North West, including Lancashire, Cumbria and Manchester, it rose by 112 per cent from 5,835 to 12,354.

Other regions of the country saw substantial increases but their numbers less than doubled.

The absolute most deaths happened in the South East, which includes Surrey, Hampshire and Kent, where 12,823 people died in April. This was a 90 per cent increase on 6,765 people in April 2019.

Some areas were hit significantly harder than others, the data shows, with the London borough of Haringey experiencing the biggest rise in deaths between April 2019 and 2020. Fatalities there rose from just 80 in April 2019 to 353 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic – a surge of 341 per cent.

Newham, in east London, also recorded a more than four-fold rise in deaths, increasing 328 per cent from 95 to 407.

Nine out of 10 of the areas with the biggest increases in people dying were in London – Haringey (341 per cent), Newham (328 per cent), Brent (289 per cent), Enfield (257 per cent), Lewisham (255 per cent), Waltham Forest (248 per cent), Barnet (243 per cent), Redbridge (243 per cent) and Harrow (239 per cent).

Third worst after Newham was Hertsmere in Hertfordshire, where the number of deaths rose from 70 to 278 (297 per cent).

An analysis by the Financial Times has suggested that the UK has the highest rate of death in the Western world since the coronavirus outbreak started.

It calculated the number of excess deaths per million people to work out the impact the pandemic has had both on people who caught the virus themselves and who died as a secondary effect.

There have also have been extra deaths among people who were afraid or unable to go to hospital, or because patients had treatment delayed by overloaded hospitals.

The FT found Britain has had 891 extra deaths per million during the pandemic, compared to fewer than 800 for Italy, the second worst ranked country, and 200 per million in the US.

The US has the highest number of total deaths of anywhere in the world, with more than 100,000 people now dead because of Covid-19. Britain’s toll is second worst, with an official count of 37,460. The true number is expected to rise above 50,000 when death certificate data has been collected for May.

FOUR OUT OF 10 DEADLIEST WEEKS ON RECORD HAPPENED IN APRIL Four of the 10 deadliest weeks ever recorded in England and Wales occurred in April 2020, statistics show. THE 10 DEADLIEST EVER WEEKS IN ENGLAND AND WALES, SINCE ONS RECORDS BEGAN Week ending 17/04/2020 24/04/2020 07/01/2000 08/01/1999 10/01/1997 10/04/2020 01/05/2020 14/01/2000 03/01/1997 17/01/1997 Number of deaths 22,351 21,997 20,566 20,116 18,541 18,516 17,953 17,776 17,646 16,652

Britain’s devastating statistics come as the country is today moving into the next phase of its loosening of lockdown. The Government has launched its ‘test and trace’ service which will now monitor the virus’s spread.

An approach that was abandoned in the second week of March when officials realised the virus was out of control, test and trace will make sure everyone with symptoms gets tested and, if they test positive, Government workers will track down everyone they have been in contact with and tell them to self-isolate for two weeks.

The NHS Test and Trace system for England went live today at 9am for people who have Covid-associated symptoms. These include a high temperature, a new cough, or a changed sense of taste or smell.

It was unveiled yesterday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said it was the ‘civic duty’ of the public to adhere to the new rules.

However, it has been launched without its NHS contact tracing app centrepiece, prompting concerns that without the new technology the government could struggle to tackle the spread of the disease.

Experts immediately said the complexity of the programme meant there could be ‘several points of failure’ while the government’s political opponents said ministers should never have largely ditched contact tracing in the first place.

Under the NHS Test and Trace plans, anyone with symptoms will immediately self-isolate and book a test, either at a testing centre or delivered to their home. Their household should start a 14-day isolation period too.

If the test proves negative, everyone comes out of isolation. But if the test is positive, NHS contact tracers or local public health teams will call, email or send a text asking them to share details of the people they have been in close contact with and places they have visited.

The contact tracing website appeared to crash early this morning, falling at the first hurdle as staff complained it had been a ‘complete shambles’.

Doctors and other staff reported major teething troubles as the much-trumpeted scheme finally got up and running, with some saying they had not even received passwords to start work – although the public-facing web forms were not affected.

Meanwhile, NHS chiefs have warned that ‘key bits’ of the system are not yet operational and it cannot be described as ‘world class’.

The chaotic beginning came as Matt Hancock laughed off criticism over the delay to the NHS app that was meant to accompany the regime.

The Health Secretary insisted it was right to press ahead without the phone technology, suggesting it was important to ‘get people used’ to the principles.