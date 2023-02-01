Jimmys Post

Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Feb 1, 2023
(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 21 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time..

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-citis-2023-global-industrial-tech-and-mobility-conference-301736686.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

