Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, August 9 at 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-jp-morgan-auto-conference-301886096.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

