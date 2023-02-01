Jimmys Post

Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Feb 1, 2023
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, February 22 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

